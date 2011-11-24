SANAA At least five people were killed when gunmen including Yemeni security forces opened fire on protesters in the centre of the capital Sanaa on Thursday, witnesses and a hospital official said.

Witnesses said the gunmen shot at protesters on the capital's Zubayr street. At least four bodies brought from the scene of the shooting were visible at a nearby hospital, where an official said the death toll so far was five.

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari and Abdelrahman al-Ansi; Writing by Joseph Logan; Editing by Mark Heinrich)