One dead, two injured after train crash in Luxembourg
LUXEMBOURG One person was killed and two others injured in a train crash in southern Luxembourg, police said on Tuesday.
ADEN Five Islamist fighters and two Yemeni soldiers were killed on Tuesday, a local official said, in fighting between government forces and an Islamist group that has controlled the capital of a southern province since May.
The official said the army shelled fighters from a group calling itself Ansar al-Sharia and exchanged gunfire with them in Zinjibar, in Abyan province. A colonel and another soldier were killed and three other soldiers wounded, he said.
Yemen's central government says the group is linked to al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, which has plotted abortive attacks on other countries from bases in Yemen.
Opponents of Ali Abdullah Saleh - who has agreed to step down as president after nearly a year of protests pushed the country to the brink of civil war - accuse him of ceding territory to Islamists to bolster his assertion that his rule keeps al Qaeda in check.
Nonetheless, the fighting illustrates the chaos that neighbouring oil giant Saudi Arabia and Washington fear may envelop Yemen and embolden its al Qaeda wing.
Months of fighting have forced out much of the population of the province and deepened a humanitarian crisis in an impoverished country with numerous local conflicts.
SAN FRANCISCO The most consequential legal challenge to U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban will proceed on two tracks in the next few days, including a U.S. appeals court vote that could reveal some judges who disagree with their colleagues on the bench and support the arguments behind the new president's most controversial executive order.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon faced a fresh party rebellion on Tuesday after some 40 lawmakers demanded a "crisis" meeting to discuss his fate amid fears a fake work scandal could derail their bid to win the election.