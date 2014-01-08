China's Xi pushes advanced technology for military
BEIJING China's military needs to promote technological innovation as the "key" to its upgrading and modernisation, President Xi Jinping told military delegates to the annual meeting of parliament.
ADEN, Yemen Two suspected al Qaeda militants were killed in a U.S. drone strike in the southeastern province of Hadramout on Wednesday, residents and local officials said.
They said the aircraft fired at least one missile on a car in the al-Qatan region, completely destroying the vehicle and killing two people.
The United States has stepped up drone strikes as part of a campaign against Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, regarded by Washington as the most active wing of the militant network, posing a serious threat to Western interests.
Yemen is among a handful of countries where the United States acknowledges using drones, although it does not comment on the practice.
The Yemeni army, with U.S. backing, drove al Qaeda militants and their allies from some of their southern strongholds in 2012. But the jihadists have since regrouped and mounted attacks on government officials and installations.
(Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Alison Williams)
WASHINGTON Aides to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyse the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House sought to quell opposition from many conservative Republicans.
BUENOS AIRES Two people were killed and a dozen were injured on Saturday night when spectators rushed to the stage at an over-packed outdoor rock concert in eastern Argentina.