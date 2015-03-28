SANAA War planes attacked Yemen's capital Sanaa through the night on Friday and stopped around dawn, residents of the city told Reuters on Saturday.

"There were planes strikes all through the night and stopped at dawn," said a resident in Sanaa, adding that explosions were heard in an area west of the capital were a government national guard base was located.

There was no detail on whether the planes belonged to the Saudi-led coalition which launched attacks against Yemen's Shiite Houthi group on Thursday.

(Writing by Amena Bakr; Editing by Kim Coghill)