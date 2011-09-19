UNITED NATIONS All parties in Yemen should persevere with the Gulf Cooperation Council transition plan for the country, although amendments could be made, Saudi Arabia's representative to the United Nations said on Monday.

Soldiers opposed to President Ali Abdullah Saleh exchanged heavy fire with government troops in Sanaa on Monday during the deadliest crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations since they began eight months ago.

Speaking to Reuters ahead of the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, Saudi Arabian envoy Abdallah al-Mouallimi said his country regretted the escalation in violence in neighbouring Yemen and that he was hopeful there could be a breakthrough to revive a Gulf-brokered peace initiative.

"Hopefully the partners will be following through with the GCC peace initiative," he said.

Diplomats and Yemeni politicians scrambled on Monday to speed up a long-stalled transition plan under which Saleh, who is recovering in Saudi Arabia from a June assassination attempt, would hand over power.

A source in Yemen's political opposition said they were meeting with government officials and diplomats to try to push through a deal. U.N. mediator Jamal Benomar and GCC Secretary General Abdbullatif al-Zayani arrived in Sanaa on Monday and were expected to join the talks.