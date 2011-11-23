Stampede at Angolan stadium kills 17, injures scores
LUANDA At least 17 people died and scores were injured in a stampede at an Angolan football match on Friday when hundreds of supporters stormed the stadium gates, a medical official said.
UNITED NATIONS Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh has told U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon he will come to New York for medical treatment immediately after signing a deal that would ease him out of power, Ban said on Wednesday.
The U.N. secretary-general told reporters the Yemeni leader told him of the trip during a telephone conversation on Tuesday. Saleh arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and, according to a live television broadcast, signed the deal brokered by Gulf states.
"He told me that he will come to New York to take medical treatment immediately after signing this agreement," Ban said.
This is the fourth attempt to wrap up a power transfer deal that Saleh has backed out of on three previous occasions at the last minute.
Saleh was previously forced to seek treatment in Saudi Arabia for injuries suffered in an apparent assassination attempt in June after the last time he ducked out of the deal, which ushered in street battles that devastated parts of the Yemeni capital Sanaa.
"If he (Saleh) comes to New York, I'll be happy to meet him," Ban said.
Under the Gulf Cooperation Council deal, which U.N. envoy Jamal Benomar helped to negotiate, Saleh is to shift all powers to his deputy, Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who would form a new government with the opposition and call an early presidential election within three months.
Saleh would keep his title until a successor is elected.
Ban said Saleh had asked him that the United Nations should provide "necessary support" after the signing of the deal.
"I told him that the United Nations will spare no efforts and ... I will do my best to mobilise the necessary resources and support so that peace and stability and democratic order will be restored in Yemen," the U.N. chief said.
"He told me clearly that he will hand over all powers," he added.
Ban said he hoped the United Nations would be able to "be present and continue to monitor and help the full implementation of this agreement." He gave no further details, but in other countries the U.N. has helped organise elections.
Envoy Benomar is due to report back to the U.N. Security Council next Monday on his mission to Yemen.
(Editing by Anthony Boadle)
LUANDA At least 17 people died and scores were injured in a stampede at an Angolan football match on Friday when hundreds of supporters stormed the stadium gates, a medical official said.
SEOUL China has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries, a Korean government official said on Saturday, amid diplomatic tension between the two countries over the planned deployment of a U.S. missile defence system in the South.
WASHINGTON The U.S. call for NATO partners to step up funding for the transatlantic alliance is "a fair demand," German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday after what she called a positive first meeting with Defense Secretary James Mattis.