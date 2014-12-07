JOHANNESBURG South Africa does not want to assign blame for the death of its national, Pierre Korkie, as forces led by the United States tried to free hostages in Yemen, government spokesman Nelson Kgwete said on Sunday.

"This is no time for finger pointing, we are working with the government of the United States as well as the government of Yemen, to ensure that we bring finality to this tragic incident," Kgwete said on local television, when asked if Pretoria blamed the United States for the death.

"We recognise that this was an attempt to secure the freedom of Mr Korkie and the hostages who had been kept in captivity."

