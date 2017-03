SANAA, June 5 Yemen's army said on Thursday 500 al Qaeda militants had been killed since the military launched an offensive against the group in April.

A total of 40 soldiers were also killed as a result of the military campaign against the group, Colonel Saeed al-Faquih, spokesman for the Yemeni army, told at a news conference.

