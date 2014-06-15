ADEN Yemen Gunmen killed seven army medics riding a bus in southern Yemen on Sunday, a local security official told Reuters.

The official said the militants opened fire on the bus about 15 km north of Aden while it was en route to the nearby Basaheeb military hospital. A woman was among the dead and 11 people were wounded, the official said.

"I haven't seen anything scarier than this. The gunmen came out suddenly and opened fire," said Mohammed Saleh, a civilian witness at the scene.

Attacks against Yemen's security forces have increased since the army launched an unprecedented campaign beginning in late April to dislodge al Qaeda militants from strongholds in southern Yemen.

The impoverished Arab country which borders oil giant Saudi Arabia is home to al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, one of the global Islamist militant group's most active wings.

