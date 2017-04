ADEN A Saudi Arabian-led coalition resumed air strikes against Yemen's Houthi militia in the southern city of Aden after a five-day truce expired, a Reuters eyewitness said on Monday.

The witness said explosions could be heard near Aden airport and the districts of Khor Maksar and Crater. No further details were immediately available. The humanitarian truce ended on Sunday at 2000 GMT.

(Reporting by Amena Bakr; Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Eric Walsh)