SANAA Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi cited the seizure of the capital Sanaa by Houthi fighters in September as a key reason for his resignation on Thursday, a source close to Hadi said.

Hadi has repeatedly been at odds with the powerful Shi'ite Muslim movement since it overran Sanaa in a surprise advance, taking over security in large parts of the city and starting to dictate terms to his administration.

The source quoted Hadi's resignation letter as saying he had bowed out in view of developments affecting "the progress of the peaceful transfer of power since September 21, 2014 ... We have found that we are no longer able to achieve the objective for which we had endured so much suffering, desertion and lack of participation from partners in the political process in shouldering the responsibility to help Yemen (reach) safety."

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, writing by Sami Aboudi, editing by Mark Heinrich)