Young & Co's Brewery Plc reported a 15.7 percent rise in adjusted first-half pretax profit, helped by improving consumer sentiment and an increase in visitors to its pubs in London and the south of England.

Adjusted pretax profit for the 26 weeks ended Sept. 29 rose to 18.4 million pounds from 15.9 million pounds in the same period last year.

Revenue rose 7.8 percent to 116.6 million pounds.

