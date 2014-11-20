BoE to focus more on protecting insurance policyholders
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
Young & Co's Brewery Plc reported a 15.7 percent rise in adjusted first-half pretax profit, helped by improving consumer sentiment and an increase in visitors to its pubs in London and the south of England.
Adjusted pretax profit for the 26 weeks ended Sept. 29 rose to 18.4 million pounds from 15.9 million pounds in the same period last year.
Revenue rose 7.8 percent to 116.6 million pounds.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
ZURICH UBS and its French subsidiary face a trial in France after authorities laid out charges against the Swiss bank, marking an escalation of a long-running probe into allegations they helped wealthy clients avoid taxes.