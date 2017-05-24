May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
FRANKFURT Global Founders GmbH has cut its stake in Zalando (ZALG.DE), Europe's biggest pure online fashion retailer, by 3.78 percent, according to a voting rights announcement issued by Zalando on Wednesday.
The stake Global Founders GmbH -- the investment vehicle of German start-up investors Oliver, Marc and Alexander Samwer -- holds in Zalando fell to 4.99 percent on May 22, the filing showed.
Based on Wednesday's closing price, the stake Global Founders GmbH has sold is worth 391 million euros (337.37 million pounds).
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks. Kalanick's departure caps a tumultuous period for the world's largest ride-services company that has revolutionized the taxi industry and challenged transportation regulations worldwide.