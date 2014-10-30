LUSAKA Zambia's economic policies remain unchanged after the death of President Michael Sata, and there is no need for the market to panic, the finance ministry of Africa's second-biggest copper producer said on Thursday.

"I wish to appeal to all economic players, to remain calm as they execute their business activities and to desist from speculative tendencies that may cause instability in our economy," Fredson Yamba, secretary to the Treasury, said in a statement.

"Strong macro-economic policies underpinned by the need for high sustainable growth, creating jobs and reducing poverty, will remain as our focus. As a nation, our economic policies will continue to be sound irrespective of who takes office."

Zambia's kwacha ZMW= weakened more than 2 percent to 6.52/dollar on Wednesday, its weakest in more than four months, on news of Sata's death. It recouped most of those losses to trade at 6.3700 by Thursday.

The southern African nation has enjoyed high rates of economic growth in recent years and Sata oversaw an ambitious programme to build roads and make other upgrades to Zambia's decrepit infrastructure, funded in part by a debut Eurobond.

But he also unnerved foreign investors by publicly rounding on companies that tried to trim staff. The Treasury has also been at loggerheads with mining companies over its withholding of hundreds of millions of dollars in VAT receipts.

Sata, who was nicknamed "King Cobra" because of his sharp tongue, died on Tuesday. He had been president of Zambia since 2011.

