Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles, a U.S. official said on Monday.
LUSAKA Zambia's ruling party will abide by a ruling by the Constitutional Court order that government ministers should leave their posts before the national election on Thursday, it said on Monday.
"Today's (court) decision ... gives credence to a robust and independent judiciary that Zambia has where the courts can enter judgements against the state," the PF said in a statement.
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and injured 17 others, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."