LUSAKA Zambia's ruling party will abide by a ruling by the Constitutional Court order that government ministers should leave their posts before the national election on Thursday, it said on Monday.

"Today's (court) decision ... gives credence to a robust and independent judiciary that Zambia has where the courts can enter judgements against the state," the PF said in a statement.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)