An aerial view shows the new $600 million Konkola mine project launched by Zambian President Levy Mwanawasa in Chililabombwe,500km (300miles) north of the capital Lusaka, Zambia in this May 11, 2005 file photo. REUTERS/SALIM HENRY

LUSAKA Zambia has revoked the work permit of the chief executive of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), the latest twist in a row over job cuts that is tarnishing the image of one of Africa's most promising frontier markets.

The dispute with KCM, Zambia's biggest foreign investor and its largest private sector employer, is one of several recent rows between the government and investors in the continent's top copper producer.

It started when KCM, owned by London-listed Vedanta Resources, said it planned to cut more than 1,500 jobs by March as part of a move towards more mechanisation in its copper mines.

President Michael Sata - nicknamed King Cobra for his quick and venomous tongue - weighed in last week with a threat to revoke KCM's licence if the company proceeded with the lay-offs.

The row then escalated another notch this weekend when the government decided to cancel the visa of chief executive Kishore Kumar because of the dismissal of a smaller group of employees.

"His work permit has been revoked and this means he cannot work in Zambia," interior ministry spokesman Moses Suwali said. "He went ahead to fire 76 workers and left the country when he was supposed to meet government officials to discuss the planned retrenchments."

KCM disputed this, saying the 76 were contractors whose employment period had lapsed. It also said that Kumar had left Zambia for a "scheduled" business trip in South Africa.

"KCM sincerely regrets the misunderstanding that has been caused," the company said, adding it was committed to dialogue with the government.

Vedanta, an Indian oil and gas and mining conglomerate, bought KCM a decade ago after the exit from Zambia of previous owners Anglo American.

But the business - part of a push beyond India and an attempt to boost copper exposure - has repeatedly disappointed, with margins lagging more lucrative Vedanta divisions such as zinc, or its oil and gas operations.

"ZAMBIAN INTERESTS"

The KCM row is not the first to suck in Sata, who swept to power two years ago on promises to defend workers' rights and bring foreign investors to heel, especially in the mining sector.

The government last month threatened to shut Shoprite stores after the South African company fired 3,000 workers who went on strike over pay. Shoprite, Africa's biggest retailer, subsequently backtracked on the sackings.

"The cumulative effect of this is to place Zambia's investment and business environment at serious risk of a ratings downgrade," said analyst Gary van Staden of NKC Independent Economists in Cape Town.

In October Fitch downgraded Zambia's credit rating to B from B-plus due to crumbling government finances and expectations that the deficit will remain high.

Zambia attracted more than $3 billion in investment in the first half of this year, above the government's target for the whole year, suggesting a healthy outlook.

However, discontent over a lack of jobs and high poverty levels lingers in the southern African country of 13 million people which is due to hold a presidential election in 2016.

Sata has not said whether he will run for a second term although most analysts expect him to do so. His recent nationalist outbursts support that view.

"He has to be seen to be protecting the interests of Zambians," said Chishimba Nkole, president of the influential Mine Workers' Union of Zambia.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Ed Cropley and Gareth Jones)