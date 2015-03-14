The Zambian head of state President Edgar Lungu attends the opening ceremony of the 24th Ordinary session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) at the African Union headquarters in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

LUSAKA Zambia's new President Edgar Lungu has undergone surgery in a South African hospital to correct a narrowing of the oesophagus which caused him to fall ill a week ago, his spokesman said.

Lungu underwent "a medical procedure" on Friday and he was expected to be discharged from the Pretoria hospital later on Saturday, spokesman Amos Chanda said in a statement.

"Doctors have said the results of the procedure were good. The president has been asked to return for medical review in a few weeks' time," Chanda said.

Lungu, 58, went to South Africa on Tuesday after he was discharged from a Zambian hospital, where he had been receiving treatment after feeling unwell while at an International Women's Day event in the capital on Sunday.

Lungu assumed the helm of Africa's second-largest copper producer in January after winning a narrow victory in an election to replace former leader Michael Sata, who died in October.

Doctors had advised Lungu to undergo specialist treatment abroad to correct the problem with his oesophagus, which was a recurring condition.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo & Kim Coghill)