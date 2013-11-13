German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
LUSAKA Zambia warned on Wednesday it viewed any moves by mining companies to lay off workers without consulting the government as a violation of their investment licences.
President Michael Sata, a populist swept to power two years ago on an activist platform to defend workers' rights, has been taking a hard line with mining houses and other foreign investors who have tried to trim their work forces.
These include Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), the biggest private sector employer in the country owned by Vedanta Resources, and South African retailer Shoprite.
"It has been observed that some investors in some mining companies have found it necessary to down size their workforce each time they are faced with operational challenges," the government of Africa's top copper producer said in a statement.
"Government views such actions as a violation of, and not within the spirit of the investment licence."
The government added that it was "unwarranted, unfortunate and unacceptable" for mining companies to cut jobs before consulting the government and other stakeholders.
The statement comes days after Lusaka revoked the work permit of the chief executive of KCM following a row over job cuts.
The government last month threatened to shut Shoprite stores after the South African company fired workers who went on strike over pay. Shoprite, Africa's biggest retailer, subsequently backtracked on the sackings.
Mining companies in Zambia include First Quantum Mineral, Glencore International, Vale and China's Jinchuan.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.