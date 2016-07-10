LUSAKA Zambia's electoral commission has suspended campaigning in two cities, including the capital, due to escalating political violence before the Aug. 11 elections, it said late on Saturday.

Police in Lusaka on Friday shot dead one opposition supporter in a group that took to the streets, harassing motorists and attacking police after their political party was denied permission to hold a rally, police chief Kakoma Kanganja said in a statement.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia said it was suspending campaigns in Lusaka and Namwala south of the capital for 10 days until July 18 when the situation would be reviewed.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Ed Stoddard and Adrian Croft)