LUSAKA Zambian President Michael Sata has died in London, cabinet secretary Roland Msiska confirmed on Wednesday.

"As you are aware the president was receiving medical attention in London," Msiska told state television.

"The head of state passed on in October 28. President Sata's demise is deeply regretted. The nation will be kept informed on burial arrangements."

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Joe Brock)