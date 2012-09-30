PARIS Market research group ZenithOptimedia scaled back its target for growth in global advertising spending this year to 3.8 percent from the 4.3 percent it predicted in June, blaming Europe's debt crisis for dampening companies' marketing budgets.

The forecasting group, part of advertising agency Publicis (PUBP.PA), sees brighter times ahead with growth hitting 4.6 percent in 2013 and 5.2 percent in 2014.

Developing markets such as China and Brazil are seen expanding by 8 percent next year, with Internet advertising jumping by 15 percent.

"The euro zone as a whole has slipped from stagnation to probable recession (since June); other markets in Europe have weakened; and many developing markets have slowed as their exports to the developed world have fallen off," Zenith said in a statement.

"Nevertheless, we still forecast recovery in ad expenditure growth over the next two years."

The United States will continue to be a bright spot with ad spending set to grow 3.6 percent next year, after a 4.3 percent increase in 2012, boosted by record-high television ratings for the Olympic Games and the November presidential campaign.

Ad spending generally tracks economic growth, so recessions tend to hit the shares of advertising agencies, including market leader WPP (WPP.L), Omnicom (OMC.N), Interpublic Group (IPG.N) and Publicis.

