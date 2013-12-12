BRUSSELS U.S. cable group Liberty Global (LBTYA.O) is in takeover talks with Dutch operator Ziggo ZIGGO.AS, its latest move to consolidate the sector in Europe in a deal analysts say could cost around 5 billion euros ($6.9 billion).

Ziggo, which rejected an approach from the company controlled by U.S. tycoon John Malone in October as too low, on Thursday said no decision has yet been made about a full takeover offer.

Liberty has built its leading position in the European cable market via acquisitions over the past decade to tap demand for broadband, TV and telephone services, and already owns 28.5 percent of Ziggo.

Buying the rest would increase Liberty's presence in the Low Countries, where it owns Ziggo's Dutch competitor UPC, as well as a majority stake in Belgian group Telenet (TNET.BR), the main cable group in the north of Belgium.

Liberty, which also owns Germany's second-largest cable operator UnityMedia and bought Britain's Virgin Media in a $15.8 billion deal in February, declined to comment on Thursday.

Its finance chief said last month the company saw few remaining opportunities for another big deal in Europe and while it was still interested in taking over Ziggo it would only do so at the right price.

Ziggo's shares, which were listed in March 2012 when private equity groups Warburg Pincus and Cinven took the group to the Amsterdam bourse, have benefited from the takeover speculation, rising 10.1 percent to an all-time high of 33.98 euros on Thursday.

STRONG APPETITE

ABN AMRO analyst Marc Hesselink said Liberty could bid as much as 37 euros per share, based on a value of 32 euros for Ziggo and 5 euros of cost gains from combining the networks of Ziggo and UPC.

That would value Ziggo, which from January will be headed by former Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) boss Rene Obermann, at 7.4 billion euros, and the share Liberty does not already own at 5.3 billion euros.

Analysts at Bernstein said Liberty could bid up to 35 euros, implying the cost to Liberty of 5.0 billion euros.

Investors have shown a strong appetite for European cable companies. France's Numericable NUME.PA has risen by about 11 percent since its market debut a month ago.

While Liberty has been a consolidator in Europe, it also has a reputation for resisting pressure to pay what it considers to be too much for its targets.

In January, it halted a bid for full control of Telenet after increasing its stake to 58.3 from 50.4 percent, refusing to pay more even though an independent advisor and large shareholder had said the offer was too low.

It also walked away from Kabel Deutschland, when Vodafone (VOD.L) boosted its bid to 7.7 billion euros.

UBS analyst Polo Tang wrote in a note to clients that Liberty might be content with a majority stake below 100 percent, with a Ziggo-UPC combination still listed.

($1 = 0.7251 euros)

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Erica Billingham)