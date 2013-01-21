CHITUNGWIZA, Zimbabwe Five people were killed and three injured in an explosion at a traditional healer's home in the Zimbabwean town of Chitungwiza on Monday, police said.

Hundreds of people fled after the blast, which also damaged several houses in the neighbourhood, 20 km (12 miles) south of the capital Harare.

Officers said they were still looking into the explosion, but told journalists it was not caused by a bomb or a faulty gas canister.

"It's a mystery and some people suspect that it could be a lightning strike which killed both the healer and a man who was visiting to consult him or trying to get rid of some evil charms," said a police spokesman.

Most Zimbabweans practise Christianity but many also believe in witchcraft despite a law banning it.

(Reporting By Nelson Banya; Editing by Andrew Heavens)