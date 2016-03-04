HARARE Thirty people were killed in Zimbabwe when a bus collided with a commuter minibus near a town to the west of the capital, the police said on Friday.

Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba said several people were injured in the accident on Thursday when the bus lost control after it burst a tyre and rammed into the oncoming minibus.

At least 36 people were seriously injured in the crash near Kwekwe, 213 km (132 miles) from Harare, Charamba said.

Road accidents are common in the southern African nation, which suffers from disintegrating highways after an economic downturn negatively affected investment in infrastructure.

