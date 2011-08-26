HARARE At least 20 people were killed and 26 injured when a bus crashed into a truck after bursting a tyre on one of Zimbabwe's major highways, state radio reported on Friday.

The accident on Thursday night was the fifth major bus crash in the southern African country this month. A total of 67 people have been killed. The accidents have been blamed on poor roads, mechanically unfit vehicles and speeding.

Zimbabwe's roads, once some of Africa's best, have deteriorated over recent years as the economy has crumbled under what analysts say is the mismanagement of the country's finances by veteran President Robert Mugabe and his ZANU-PF party.

(Reporting By Cris Chinaka; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Mark Heinrich)