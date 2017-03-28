HARARE Six people were killed when a small plane crashed in eastern Zimbabwe near the border with Mozambique, a state-owned newspaper said on Tuesday.

The Mozambican-registered eight-seater plane crashed into the Vumba mountains near the Mozambican boarder, with witnesses blaming bad weather, The Herald newspaper said.

Four of the people were directors of a Mozambican company that has operations in Zimbabwe, while the two crew members were a father and son.

The Herald said an aid force helicopter had airlifted the bodies to a nearby hospital.

