LONDON Britain said on Thursday it was concerned that Zimbabwe had not enacted important electoral reform before Wednesday's vote in the former British colony and by reports that large numbers of voters had been turned away.

"We are also concerned by the late publication of the electoral roll," a spokesman for the British Foreign Office told Reuters. "Any judgement on the credibility of elections will need to take these factors into account."

