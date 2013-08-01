HARARE Zimbabwe Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai's MDC party on Thursday said Zimbabwe's elections had been a "monumental fraud" after a source in President Robert Mugabe's ZANU-PF earlier claimed a resounding victory.

"It's a monumental fraud. Zimbabweans have been taken for a ride by ZANU-PF and Mugabe, we do not accept it," a senior source in the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) told Reuters.

The MDC will hold an emergency meeting later on Thursday.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)