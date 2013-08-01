German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
HARARE Zimbabwe Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai's MDC party on Thursday said Zimbabwe's elections had been a "monumental fraud" after a source in President Robert Mugabe's ZANU-PF earlier claimed a resounding victory.
"It's a monumental fraud. Zimbabweans have been taken for a ride by ZANU-PF and Mugabe, we do not accept it," a senior source in the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) told Reuters.
The MDC will hold an emergency meeting later on Thursday.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)
ANKARA The Turkish military said on Friday 71 Kurdish militants from the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia and the allied PKK had been killed in operations in Syria over the past week.
PARIS Former French prime minister Alain Juppe said on Friday he backed Francois Fillon's presidential bid and would be one of his official sponsors, only days after slamming his fellow conservative in a speech.