HARARE Zimbabwe's leading domestic election monitoring agency cried foul on Thursday over this week's poll, saying the credibility of the vote was "seriously compromised" by irregularities on polling day.

Officials from the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) said urban voters, who mainly favour Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, had been turned away from polling stations in their thousands.

Conversely, only a small number had been prevented from voting in the countryside, where President Robert Mugabe has most support, ZESN officials told a news conference.

