German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
HARARE Zimbabwe's leading domestic election monitoring agency cried foul on Thursday over this week's poll, saying the credibility of the vote was "seriously compromised" by irregularities on polling day.
Officials from the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) said urban voters, who mainly favour Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, had been turned away from polling stations in their thousands.
Conversely, only a small number had been prevented from voting in the countryside, where President Robert Mugabe has most support, ZESN officials told a news conference.
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ed Cropley)
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
ANKARA The Turkish military said on Friday 71 Kurdish militants from the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia and the allied PKK had been killed in operations in Syria over the past week.
PARIS Former French prime minister Alain Juppe said on Friday he backed Francois Fillon's presidential bid and would be one of his official sponsors, only days after slamming his fellow conservative in a speech.