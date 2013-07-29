HARARE Following are pen profiles of the three main candidates in Zimbabwe's presidential election on July 31.

ROBERT MUGABE (ZANU-PF)

Zimbabwe's ruler since independence from Britain in 1980, Mugabe started off as prime minister before becoming executive president after a change in the constitution in 1987.

Mugabe, 89, has led the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) since 1977 when, along with Joshua Nkomo's ZAPU, the party was waging a guerrilla war for independence.

A Jesuit-educated teacher with seven academic degrees, Mugabe is one of Africa's longest-serving leaders, admired by his followers as an enduring political tactician and reviled by his critics as cunning and ruthless.

In 2000, Mugabe drew vehement Western criticism when thousands of independence war veterans seized white-owned commercial farms, the beginning of a precipitous economic decline. Mugabe justified the action as a correction of the injustices of British colonialism.

In the last two years, he has championed an 'indigenisation' policy that seeks to bestow majority holdings in mines and banks on black Zimbabweans.

MORGAN TSVANGIRAI (MDC)

Tsvangirai, 61, a former trade union leader, helped form the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) in September 1999, creating the most serious challenge to Mugabe's rule.

A self-taught son of a bricklayer, Tsvangirai cut his political teeth in the labour movement as a mine foreman before he became full-time secretary general of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU).

A fiery orator running for the presidency for third time, Tsvangirai says Mugabe cheated him of victory in violence-marred elections in 2002 and 2008.

He became prime minister in 2008 in a unity government formed between the MDC, ZANU-PF and a smaller MDC faction following disputed elections.

Since the death of his wife, Susan, in a 2009 car crash, Tsvangirai has been embroiled in a series of scandals concerning money and women. Lurid tabloid headlines about a love-child and scorned mistresses fed Mugabe's election propaganda machine.

WELSHMAN NCUBE (MDC-N)

Another founding member of the MDC, Ncube fell out with Tsvangirai in 2005 over political strategy and his leadership style, and is largely credited with orchestrating a breakaway faction.

He led his faction in negotiations for a power-sharing government formed after the 2008 elections, becoming industry and commerce minister in the coalition.

Ncube, a 52-year-old constitutional law professor, is regarded by many as a potential kingmaker in a presidential runoff if there is no outright winner between the two major rivals.

