German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
HARARE Zimbabwe Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai dismissed Wednesday's election as a "huge farce" and said the results were invalid because of intimidation and ballot-rigging by President Robert Mugabe's ruling party, which is claiming victory.
"This has been a huge farce," Tsvangirai told a news conference at his MDC party's headquarters in Harare. "In our view, that election is null and void."
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)
ANKARA The Turkish military said on Friday 71 Kurdish militants from the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia and the allied PKK had been killed in operations in Syria over the past week.
PARIS Former French prime minister Alain Juppe said on Friday he backed Francois Fillon's presidential bid and would be one of his official sponsors, only days after slamming his fellow conservative in a speech.