Zimbabwean opposition Movement For Democratic Change (MDC) leader Morgan Tsvangirai (L) casts his vote with his wife Elizabeth in Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

HARARE Zimbabwe Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai dismissed Wednesday's election as a "huge farce" and said the results were invalid because of intimidation and ballot-rigging by President Robert Mugabe's ruling party, which is claiming victory.

"This has been a huge farce," Tsvangirai told a news conference at his MDC party's headquarters in Harare. "In our view, that election is null and void."

