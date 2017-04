Visitors are silhouetted against the logo of the International Monetary Fund at the main venue for the IMF and World Bank annual meeting in Tokyo October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A Zimbabwean man roasts maize for sale at the side of the road in the capital Harare, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

HARARE Zimbabwe's economic difficulties have deepened after drought weakened agricultural production and disrupted hydro power generation and the southern African nation needs bold reforms, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

"Unless the country takes bold reforms, the economic difficulties will continue in (the) medium-term," the fund said in a statement after a consultation with Zimbabwean officials.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)