Zimbabwe's government raised the stakes on Thursday in its drive to wrest majority control of foreign mining companies, with a minister saying the state now considered it owned 51 percent of firms that have not complied with local ownership laws.

Under the controversial law, foreign miners operating in Zimbabwe must sell a majority stake to local black investors or face losing their assets.

Following is a summary of mining companies with operations in Zimbabwe:

IMPALA PLATINUM

- Zimplats Holdings is 87 percent owned by Impala Platinum (Implats). In the 2010 financial year it produced 173,900 ounces of platinum, about 9 percent of group production.

The Johannesburg-listed Implats, the world's second-biggest platinum producer, bowed to pressure last month to surrender half its Zimplats stake, although details of the transfer have not yet been worked out.

This is significant because the platinum world is dominated by a handful of producers. Implats is the world's second-largest platinum producer and responsible for about 25 percent of global output.

Implats also has a 50:50 joint venture - Mimosa - with Aquarius Platinum. In the last financial year it produced 101,200 ounces of platinum in concentrate.

ANGLO PLATINUM

- The world's largest platinum producer owns 100 percent of the Unki mine in Zimbabwe. It is hoping to reach full production of 120,000 tonnes per month in the third quarter of 2013.

Local media reported in November that Amplats had agreed to hand over a 10 percent stake in Unki to local communities, the first step towards complying with the local ownership law.

RIO TINTO

- The global mining giant has the Murowa diamond mine in Zimbabwe, with capacity to produce 250,000 carats per annum through its processing plant. Output was 324,000 carats in 2011.

The company says on its website that "the operation has the potential to expand to six or seven times its production level. The mine was set up to operate for five years but at its current rate of production could operate for more than 50 years."

Saviour Kasukuwere, the youth and empowerment minister tasked to enforce the local ownership drive, was quoted last year saying Rio Tinto had given up 51 percent of its shares in Murowa to locals.

Rio Tinto say a feasibility study is under way for expanding production at Murowa and talks are under way with the government about the investment required. It is not clear how the government's local ownership drive would affect these plans.

MWANA AFRICA

- Pan-African and London-listed miner Mwana Africa has several operations in Zimbabwe. Among them is the Freda Rebecca gold mine, a small operation with proven reserves of 207,000 ounces as of March 31, 2009.

It also has a 52.9 percent stake in Bindura Nickel Corporation, the only integrated nickel mine, smelter and refinery operation in Africa.

Mwana said this week it plans to raise $35 million (22 million pounds) with a share sale that will bring in a Chinese partner and could fund the restart of Bindura as well as gold and copper projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

AFRICAN CONSOLIDATED RESOURCES

- The AIM-listed group has been in Zimbabwe since 2004. All its Zimbabwean subsidiaries, looking across the board from gold to copper and diamonds, are in the exploration phase. It is in litigation with the government over a diamond deposit near Marange, Zimbabwe.

ZIMASCO

- Zimbabwe Mining and Smelting Company, which is 73 percent owned by China's Sinosteel Corp said last year it would increase ferro chrome output by more than a quarter to 230,000 tonnes in 2012.

The southern African country, which has 12 percent of the world chromite reserves, has seen its ferro chrome output dip from 5 percent of global production in 2000 to 1.2 percent currently.

