HARARE All of around 60 miners trapped underground after an accident and fire at Zimbabwe's Mimosa platinum mine are accounted for and are being bring brought to the surface, the company said on Tuesday.

"A number of employees who were accommodated in refuge bays due to low visibility are now in the process of being moved to the surface," Mimosa, a joint venture between South Africa's Impala Platinum (Implats) and London-listed Aquarius Platinum Ltd, said in a statement.

"The fire has been contained. All employees have been accounted for and no injuries have been reported," the company said.

Mimosa said it was too early to assess the impact on output at the mine, which produced 104,000 ounces of platinum group metals in its last financial year.

Implats, the world's second largest platinum producer, is also dealing with labour strife at its flagship Rustenburg operation in South Africa, where most of its workforce failed to report for duty on Tuesday, costing the firm 3,000 ounces in lost output.

Around 90 percent of world platinum supplies lie in northern South Africa and southern Zimbabwe.

