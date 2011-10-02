HARARE Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe went to Singapore for a medical check-up last week, a local privately-owned newspaper reported on Sunday, saying it was the seventh such visit this year by the 87-year-old who denies he is suffering from cancer.

Mugabe's officials were unavailable for immediate comment. But the weekly Standard newspaper quoted Information and Publicity Minister Webster Shamu as saying Mugabe -- in power since independence from Britain in 1980 -- was in Singapore for a review of eye cataract surgery he had earlier this year.

"He went for a review following an eye operation he had earlier on. He will be back tomorrow (Sunday)," the newspaper quoted him as saying without giving details.

In an interview with Reuters a year ago, Mugabe dismissed rumours of ill-health, laughing off suggestions that he was dying of cancer and had recently suffered a stroke.

According to a U.S. diplomatic cable released by WikiLeaks, Mugabe has prostate cancer that has spread to other organs and was urged by his physician to step down in 2008.

In the cable dated June 2008 and written by James D. McGee, the former U.S. ambassador in Harare, Zimbabwe's Central Bank governor Gideon Gono was cited as saying the cancer could lead to Mugabe's death in three to five years.

Although there have been reports over the years that Mugabe's health is failing, he and his officials have never confirmed that he has any serious ailment.

Mugabe, who was forced into a unity government with rival Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai after a disputed poll in 2008, is officially his ZANU-PF party's presidential candidate for elections due by 2013.

Political analysts say Mugabe and his inner circle want an early election, fearing the veteran leader may not be able to cope with the demands of campaigning in two years' time when he will be 89.

The analysts say there is also fierce infighting in his ZANU-PF party over his eventual successor.

