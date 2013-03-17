Two British medics who joined Islamic State killed in Iraq - BBC
LONDON Two British medics who abandoned studies in Sudan to join Islamic State with a group of other students have been killed in fighting in Iraq, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
HARARE Zimbabwe police arrested five people in a raid on the office of Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai on Sunday, a move that could spark concern about a return to political intimidation ahead of an election expected later this year.
Zimbabweans voted on Saturday in a referendum expected to endorse a new constitution to trim presidential powers and pave the way for an election to decide whether Robert Mugabe extends his three-decade rule.
As both the 89-year-old Mugabe and his rival Tsvangirai have endorsed the new constitution, it was not immediately clear why police had raided Tsvangirai's communications office.
"They arrested the principal director of research and development and three others. They also arrested their lawyer," said an official from Tsvangirai's office.
The official confirmed the lawyer arrested was Beatrice Mtetwa, a top human rights attorney who has previously represented Tsvangirai and has accused police of using heavy-handed tactics against Mugabe's opponents.
Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba could not confirm the raid but said she would address reporters later.
Tsvangirai and Mugabe have been in a power sharing agreement following a violent and disputed vote in 2008. While marked by low turnout, Saturday's vote was notably free from violence.
Results from the polls were still being verified at provincial centres. Officials have up to five days to announce the outcome.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by David Dolan and Sophie Hares)
LONDON Two British medics who abandoned studies in Sudan to join Islamic State with a group of other students have been killed in fighting in Iraq, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
ATHENS Thousands of people protested in central Athens on Wednesday against new austerity measures that the Greek government and its lenders have been discussing in an effort to conclude a drawn-out bailout review and unlock funds for the country.
MOSUL, Iraq U.S.-backed Iraqi army units on Wednesday took control of the last major road out of western Mosul that had been in Islamic State's hands, trapping the militants in a shrinking area within the city, a general and residents said.