Police officers look on during a protest by opposition party supporters in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26,2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

HARARE Zimbabwean police on Friday fired tear gas at opposition leaders Morgan Tsvangirai and former vice president Joice Mujuru as a protest rally against President Robert Mugabe descended into violence, a Reuters witness said.

Tsvangirai and Mujuru fled the rally in their cars, the witness said.

Security forces have cracked down on rising protests against Mugabe and the ruling ZANU-PF in recent months as the public vents its anger at economic mismanagement, high unemployment and chronic cash shortages.

(Reporting by Macdonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)