Pastor Evan Mawarire, who launched the movement #ThisFlag, to get Zimbabweans to rally round the national flag and speak out against Mugabe policies, is seen at a press conference in Harare, Zimbabwe, June 16, 2016. Picture taken June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwean protesters wait outside the Harare Magistrates court before the arrival of arrested Pastor Evan Mawarire, in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

HARARE Zimbabwe's state prosecutor on Wednesday charged pastor Evan Mawarire with attempting to overthrow the state via his Internet video campaign that inspired rare protests this month against President Robert Mugabe.

Mawarire appeared in a Harare court after spending the night in police cells while officers searched his house, church and office in the capital following several days of protests last week.

