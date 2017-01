A man reacts as anti-riot police look on after they used batons to break up a peaceful march during a protest against President Robert Mugabe's government's handling of the economy in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

HARARE Zimbabwe's High Court on Friday allowed opposition parties to march in the capital against electoral processes they say favour President Robert Mugabe, hours after police fired teargas at gathering protesters, an opposition official said.

Movement for Democratic Change vice president Nelson Chamisa said the court ruled that the demonstration should proceed from 12 noon to 4 p.m. and that police should not disturb the march.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia)