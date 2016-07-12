HARARE Zimbabwean police will be out in "full force" to deal with any violence at planned demonstrations this week while groups organising the protests will face prosecution, home affairs said on Tuesday.

A Zimbabwean preacher leading the biggest protests against President Robert Mugabe in a decade was charged on Tuesday with inciting public violence but, in a video recorded before his arrest, urged supporters to go ahead with demonstrations.

