The death of retired Zimbabwean army general Solomon Mujuru, a key figure in internal battles over President Robert Mugabe's succession in his ZANU-PF party, has sparked a fresh debate on who will eventually take over from the veteran leader.

Below are some of the figures seen as key players in the succession race:

JOICE MUJURU, 56

- Joice Mujuru became one of Mugabe's two vice-presidents in ZANU-PF and government in 2004. Her rise to these positions was engineered by her husband, General Mujuru, a veteran liberation war fighter who combined the skills of a tough political fixer and a subtle campaigner to build a business-backed faction that leaned on Mugabe to support his wife for the post.

- The general's death has dealt her ambitions to succeed Mugabe a heavy but not fatal blow, according to the faction.

- Mujuru's biggest handicap are doubts over her own capacity and strength of character to chart a coherent political and economic programme, with critics saying she is unconvincing.

- But her supporters say Joice Mujuru, whose guerrilla name was "Spill The Blood," will be able to fight and win her own battles.

EMMERSON MNANGAGWA, 65

- Emmerson Mnangagwa, currently Zimbabwe defence minister, has served in Mugabe's government since independence in 1980, holding posts such as state security, justice and speaker of parliament.

- Analysts say the death of General Mujuru, who led a rival faction in the Mugabe succession battle, could see Mnangagwa consolidating his drive.

But critics say Mnangagwa, a hardline figure and legendary political survivor commonly referred to as "The Crocodile" is seen as too close to Mugabe and is identified with most of his controversial policies and crackdown on the opposition.

- His supporters say he commands authority and can provide strong leadership needed in a transition.

SYDNEY SEKERAMAYI, 67

- Sydney Sekeremayi is state security minister and, like Mnangagwa, has been in cabinet since independence and has held portfolios including defence, health, lands and rural resettlement.

- A quiet and unassuming political operator, Sekeramayi has always been regarded as the dark horse in the succession race who could be picked by Mugabe as a compromise candidate.

- His public image as a figure able to stay above the political fray is seen as his biggest asset, but critics say he lacks the strength to mobilise support for himself and could be a liability against a strong opposition.

JOHN NKOMO, 77

- John Nkomo is one of Mugabe's vice-presidents alongside Joice Mujuru who also got the president's nod for the post in a crowded scramble ahead of a ZANU-PF congress two years ago.

- The veteran politician, who was a senior official in founding nationalist Joshua Nkomo's ZAPU before its merger with Mugabe's ZANU-PF in the 1980s, is seen by many as an efficient administrator but also a temperamental leader.

- Critics say age and ill health may count against him.

CONSTANTINE CHIWENGA, 55

- Constantine Chiwenga, a liberation war veteran, is the current commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

- Although the general has not personally commented on whether he is gunning for the presidency, a top army officer has warned that the military would not allow ZANU-PF's main rival Morgan Tsvangirai of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) to assume power. Both Mugabe and his generals say the MDC is a stooge of Western powers seeking to reverse their nationalist economic policies.

- Critics have over the years complained about the militarisation of Zimbabwean politics, and ZANU-PF may prefer to field a civilian candidate for a higher political post in its tradition of "subjecting the gun to politics."

- There have been suggestions in the local media that Chiwenga may seek to retire from the army to join politics.

SIMON KHAYA MOYO, 66

- Simon Khaya Moyo, a boisterous figure, is currently ZANU-PF national chairman after serving as a government minister and top diplomat.

- Analysts say Moyo may have very slim chances at this stage, but don't rule out that he could try to use his ZANU-PF position to build support in the party that may help him rise to the top.

(Reporting By Cris Chinaka; Editing by Marius Bosch)