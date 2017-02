HARARE A Zimbabwe court convicted a group of six activists on Monday of plotting to unseat President Robert Mugabe's government using public protests similar to ones that pushed out long-standing autocratic rulers in North Africa last year.

The group, led by Munyaradzi Gwisai, a former opposition lawmaker in Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai's party, was arrested in February last year after police raided a meeting they were conducting.

They were charged with attempting to incite public violence to overthrow Mugabe, who has ruled the southern African state since its independence from Britain in 1980. All defendants denied the charges.

The activists face up to 10 years in jail. Sentencing was scheduled for Tuesday.

