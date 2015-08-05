Protesters hold signs during a rally outside the River Bluff Dental clinic against the killing of a famous lion in Zimbabwe, in Bloomington, Minnesota July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller

TAMPA, Fla. Vandals spray-painted "lion killer" on a Florida vacation home that is owned by an American dentist who killed Zimbabwe's best-known lion, authorities said on Wednesday.

The damage to the home of Minnesota dentist Walter Palmer, a game hunter who last month killed 13-year-old Cecil, a rare black-manned lion, is being investigated as misdemeanour criminal mischief, said Marco Island police Captain David Baer.

It was reported on Tuesday morning, and authorities in southwest Florida have not determined when it occurred, he said.

In addition to spray-painting the garage door, the culprits scattered what looked like marinated pigs feet in the driveway, said Walter Zalisko, owner of Global Investigative Group, a private firm hired to protect the property. He said the home was vacant.

Marco Island police could not confirm the information about pigs feet, which were reported and photographed by local media.

Palmer, 55, has received threats on social media, and protests were held outside his suburban Minneapolis office. He has said that he "deeply regrets" killing Cecil and believed that the hunt was legal. Palmer, who has not been speaking to the media, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Security cameras were being installed to videotape vehicles outside the Florida house on a quiet cul-de-sac, Zalisko said. Palmer purchased the home for $1.1 million in 2013, property records show.

