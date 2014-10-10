BRUSSELS European Union antitrust regulators will decide on U.S. medical device maker Zimmer's ZMH.N $13.4 billion (8.34 billion pound) bid for Biomet [LVBHAB.UL] by March 11, a three-week extension from the previous deadline, the European Commission said on Friday.

The EU executive opened last week an extensive probe into the deal, which would make Zimmer the second-largest seller of orthopaedic products in the world behind Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N).

It voiced concerns on reduced competition in certain medical devices following the takeover. Analysts say Zimmer may counter such worries by selling units where the combined company would have a high market share.

The Commission's new deadline versus a previous Feb. 16 was published on its website. It did not provide details for the move.

