European shares set to end winning streak
LONDON European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
ZURICH Swiss bank ZKB ZKB.UL said on Thursday that two of its bankers and one former banker had been indicted by U.S. authorities on charged they helped U.S. clients to cheat on their taxes.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan announced charges on Wednesday against three Swiss bankers, who the government said conspired with U.S. clients to hide more than $420 million (258.2 million pounds) from the Internal Revenue Service.
ZKB said in a statement it was cooperating with U.S. authorities. The bank said it could give no details about the employees due to the ongoing investigation.
Switzerland's cherished bank secrecy has come under pressure in recent years as the United States and other nations move aggressively to tighten tax law enforcement and demanded more openness and cooperation.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)
BERLIN The German economy grew by 0.4 percent in the final quarter of 2016, data showed on Tuesday, as increased state spending, higher private consumption and construction in Europe's biggest economy more than offset a drag from foreign trade.
ZURICH Credit Suisse posted a 2.44 billion Swiss franc (1.87 billion pounds) net loss for 2016, its second straight year in the red, keeping pressure on Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam to deliver on his turnaround plan for Switzerland's second-biggest bank.