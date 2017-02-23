HSBC sees fewer London jobs move on softer Brexit hopes
LONDON HSBC sees the chances of a hard Brexit receding after Britain's shock election result, which could result in fewer jobs moving out of London, its investment bank chief said.
LONDON/PARIS Hedge fund TCI Fund Management, locked in a war of words with Safran SA (SAF.PA) over the aerospace firm's proposed bid for Zodiac Aerospace SA (ZODC.PA), said on Thursday the company had no proof that its valuation of the deal made sense.
Safran, responding earlier on Thursday to TCI's criticisms of the deal, said its board had valued the offer at 13 times operating earnings based on Zodiac's recent margin guidance for 2019-20 and considered this to be in line with similar deals.
Commenting on the letter from Safran Chairman Ross McInnes, TCI said the valuation was based on fragile assumptions given a recent spate of Zodiac profit warnings and Safran's inability to carry out due diligence at Zodiac's aircraft seat factories.
"The multiple he is quoting, he has no certainty whatsoever that he will be able to achieve it. If Zodiac failed to achieve that multiple, why would he be able to achieve it?", Jonathan Amouyal, a partner at UK-based TCI, told Reuters in response to the rebuttal by Safran's McInnes.
Safran, a leading aero engine maker, says it can apply state-of-the-art project skills to ensure Zodiac hits its goals.
Amouyal cited a report by Bernstein analysts who valued the transaction at closer to 40 times operating earnings, among the sector's highest for a decade, based on current performance.
Safran says that Zodiac has to be valued on a medium-term perspective because it is in the midst of a turnaround.
LONDON World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank needs more clarity on what kind of debt relief Greece will get from its international creditors if it is to buy Greek government bonds as part of its monetary stimulus programme, a source close to the matter said.