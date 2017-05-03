The logo of French aircraft seats and equipment manufacturer Zodiac Aerospace is seen during the company's first half of the 2015/2016 fiscal year presentation in Paris, France, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LONDON Activist hedge fund TCI Fund Management on Wednesday said Zodiac Aerospace (ZODC.PA) shares were now worth 7-10 euros each ($10.92), after the French firm last Friday posted a first-half loss.

TCI is campaigning to pressure Zodiac suitor Safran (SAF.PA) to drop its bid to buy the firm and had previously valued it at 10 euros a share in a presentation on March 24.

The hedge fund manager said in a presentation shared with Reuters on Wednesday that an offer above 10 euros "results in value destruction".

TCI credited their revised valuation in part to a reported loss in the first half of 2017 and 'unrealistic' forecasts of a return to mid-teen margins.

(Reporting by Maiya Keidan, editing by Simon Jessop)