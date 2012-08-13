Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) animal health unit Zoetis Inc filed to raise up to $100 million (64 million pounds) in an initial public offering as the largest U.S. drug maker looks to focus on its core pharmaceuticals business.

Pfizer said in June that it planned to separate its animal health unit, with $4.2 billion in revenue last year, into a standalone company.

The business has more than 9,000 employees and sells medicines, vaccines and other products for livestock and pets.

Pfizer Chief Executive Ian Read had said the company was targeting the completion of the IPO in the first half of 2013, giving it more options to fully separate the business.

The company is offering class A common stock, which will be underwritten by J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley.

Zoetis said Pfizer will own 100 percent of its outstanding Class B common stock and no shares of its Class A common stock after the IPO.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price. The company also did not disclose the ticker symbol and exchange it planned to list its shares on.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

