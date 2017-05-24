May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON British property group ZPG plc, which owns property websites Zoopla and PrimeLocation, posted a 22 percent rise in half-year revenue as traffic to its sites hit a record high and the number of agents signed up to its platforms rose.
Revenue hit 117.9 million pounds in the six months to the end of March.
But half-year profits fell 25 percent due to the acquisition of market intelligence tool HomeTrack, which took place at the start of the year.
Full-year pre-tax profit is expected to rise 9 percent to 50 million pounds in the year to the end of September according to a Thomson Reuters poll of nine analysts.
The firm said traffic to its sites hit a record high of 314 million visits in the period and agents rose 6 percent to 14,271 branches, as the portal wins back agents from rival OnTheMarket.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.