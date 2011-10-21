Ricky Gervais' shtick gets tricky in Trump and Brexit era
NEW YORK Playing a brash, bigoted bore in the Trump and Brexit era is double trouble for comedian-actor Ricky Gervais.
LOS ANGELES Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor returned home from a hospital on Friday after recovering from two stomach surgeries and suffering a bout of pneumonia.
The 94 year-old actress, who has suffered numerous health issues in recent years, was "happy and smiling," her husband, Frederic Prinz von Anhalt, told Reuters on Friday.
"She's alert and she looks good," said von Anhalt, adding that Gabor was in much better health after nearly two weeks at the UCLA Medical Centre in Los Angeles,
The actress, whose right leg was amputated above the knee early this year, was hospitalized on October 8 for surgery when complications arose with a feeding tube attached to her stomach. Gabor then caught pneumonia but recovered quickly.
Von Anhalt said he plans to celebrate with his wife at home this weekend.
(Reporting and Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and Paul Simao)
NEW YORK Playing a brash, bigoted bore in the Trump and Brexit era is double trouble for comedian-actor Ricky Gervais.
Hollywood directors named Damien Chazelle the best film director of 2016 for “La La Land" at a gala ceremony on Saturday, placing the musical in a strong position for the movie world's top honors, the Oscars, later this month.
LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - It was a squeaker, but Universal's "Split" has edged past Paramount's "Rings" to narrowly claim victory at the domestic box office. The low-budget thriller retained its first place position for the third consecutive weekend, earning $14.6 million. So far, "Split," the story of a man with multiple personalities, has made $98.7 million stateside, while costing just $9 million, making it very profitable indeed. The film stars James McAvoy, was directed by "The Sixth Sens